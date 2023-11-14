The Immorality of Billionaires in Society

In a fair society, there would be no billionaires. Bernie Sanders says they shouldn’t exist and Elizabeth Warren sells mugs of their tears. I’m talking about billionaires and making the case that an economic system that allows them is immoral. We have arrived at an obscene inequality crisis, in which wealth is concentrated in the hands of a powerful few, at the cost of crippling hardship, precarity, and compromised well-being for the many.

When a single billionaire can accumulate more money in 10 seconds than their employees make in one year, while workers struggle to meet the basic cost of rent and medicine, then yes, every billionaire really is a policy failure. Here’s why. What does a billion dollars look like? Most of us would consider a multimillionaire to be extremely wealthy. A billion dollars exists on an altogether different scale. If you want to imagine what it looks like, this visualizer compares bundles of $100 bills to show how a million stacks up to a billion. It’s a mind-bogglingly large sum of money, so let’s try to make it meaningful in day-to-day term

United States Headlines Read more: TEENVOGUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC15: Humane Society says 200+ missing animals may have been used as reptile foodKenny Darr joined KGUN as a reporter in January 2023. Before arriving in Arizona he was an Anchor and Reporter at KADN in Lafayette, LA. He co-anchored the 4-hour morning show, News 15 Today.

Source: abc15 | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Civil Society Organizations Urge Biden Administration to Stop Supplying Artillery Shells to IsraelMore than 30 U.S.-based aid, advocacy, and religious organizations expressed alarm about the Pentagon's plan to provide artillery munitions to Israel, stating that it would undermine the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

COMMONDREAMS: Palestine Red Crescent Society Calls for Safe Passage for Medical Missions in GazaThe Palestine Red Crescent Society has called on the international community to ensure safe passage for medical missions in Gaza, as the humanitarian situation at hospitals in northern Gaza worsens. The call comes after shelling prevented an evacuation team from reaching al-Quds hospital, which has ceased to function due to lack of fuel. The hospital's medical team, patients, and their families are currently besieged with no access to food, water, or electricity.

Source: commondreams | Read more »

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: New Documentary Exposes Dangers of Vaccine DisinformationThe new documentary directed by Scott Hamilton and executive produced by Neil deGrasse Tyson sheds light on the dangers of vaccine disinformation and its impact on society. Filming began in 2019, focusing on the spike in measles cases in Brooklyn. The film serves as a metaphor for the importance of verifiable truth in a functioning society, especially during the COVID pandemic.

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »

MEDSCAPE: European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) Guideline for Coeliac Disease and Other Gluten-related DisordersSummary of the European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) guideline on managing coeliac disease (CeD) and other gluten-related disorders in adults and children.

Source: Medscape | Read more »

NEWYORKER: The Rise of Deepfakes: A Threat to RealityExperts have warned that realistic A.I.-generated videos might wreak havoc through deception. But what has actually happened is troubling in a different way, Daniel Immerwahr writes.

Source: NewYorker | Read more »