RIF Wallet Launches on Rootstock, Offering Bitcoin-First Crypto Wallet Solution

RIF Wallet, a free open-source framework for building bitcoin first crypto wallets, has launched on Rootstock, the EVM-compatible Bitcoin sidechain. The self-custody solution is ideal for businesses and developers who want to quickly and easily offer users a Bitcoin-first crypto wallet. RIF Wallet allows users to send, receive and store BTC alongside other tokens on Rootstock. Users can also use the wallet to interact with the various DeFi applications built on Rootstock.

Built on Rootstock, the EVM-compatible sidechain secured by over 60% of Bitcoin’s hashing power, RIF Wallet is part of the RIF toolkit designed to speed up the development of new products and services built on Bitcoin. RIF Wallet provides the open source framework to build an intuitive and secure mobile-first Bitcoin wallet that can be white labelled and adapted however the user see fit





