USAA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer for the First Time in History

For the first time in its 101-year history, USAA has a chief transformation officer. Tom Troy, who stepped into the newly created role this fall, calls it a “full circle moment.” He joins the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services giant after working as president and CEO of AAA-affiliated CSAA Insurance Group in California.
