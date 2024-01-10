Marina Green Waterfront at Risk of Becoming a Harbor

In the song “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell famously sings, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone?.” The Marina Green waterfront — an iconic symbol of our city — will soon be gone if the Recreation and Park Department goes through with a plan to build a 235-slip harbor at that very location, and most San Franciscans are unaware of it. This ill-conceived plan is the result of a legal battle between The City and PG&E.

Instead of cleaning up PG&E’s toxic waste and rebuilding Gashouse Cove in the East Marina as the lawsuit stipulated, RPD worked out a deal with PG&E in which it would relocate half of the east harbor, leaving Gashouse Cove to silt over. But there may be time to stop it if supervisors Ahsha Safai, Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan successfully pass their Gashouse Cove Project ordinance in the coming weeks. If you, too, don’t want to see the Marina Green waterfront become a parking lot for 40-foot yachts, write a letter of support to your district supervisor and the mayor today





