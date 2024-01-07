Crypto Hacks Decrease in 2023, but Individual Projects Still Suffer Losses

HEAD TOPICS

The amount of cryptocurrency funds stolen by hackers in 2023 decreased by over 50% compared to the previous year. However, individual projects still experienced significant losses. High-profile hacking incidents affected entities like Multichain, Euler Finance, Mixin Network, and Atomic Wallet. Three crypto projects associated with Tron founder Justin Sun lost over $200 million collectively in November. Private key exploits were a recurring problem in many of these incidents.

The crypto industry has consistently encountered challenges from hacks and protocol exploits over the years. This trend continued into 2023. There was, however, a sliver of good news: hack volumes fell year-on-year by over 50%. The amount of cryptocurrency funds stolen by hackers this year was estimated at $1.7 billion, less than half of the $4 billion recorded in 2022, according to TRM Labs. Despite a decrease in overall losses, large sums of money were still stolen from individual projects.

The year witnessed several high-profile hacking incidents, impacting prominent entities such as Multichain, Euler Finance, Mixin Network, and Atomic Wallet. Then in the month of November, three crypto projects associated with Tron founder Justin Sun — Poloniex, HTX, and Heco Bridge — lost over $200 million collectively in a series of exploits. A recurring problem in many of these incidents involved private key exploits, enabling perpetrators access to user funds

