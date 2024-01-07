Israel Continues Offensive in Gaza Despite Calls to Wind Down

Biden administration officials, including Blinken, have repeatedly urged Israel to wind down its blistering air and ground offensive in Gaza. The military did not address troop deployments in northern Gaza going forward. Its spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said late Saturday that forces would “continue to deepen the achievement” there, strengthen defenses along the Israel-Gaza border fence and focus on the central and southern parts of the territory.

Israel's military said the bodies of three Israeli hostages held in Gaza had been recovered. In recent weeks, Israel had already been scaling back its military assault in northern Gaza and pressing its offensive in the territory's south, where most of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians are being squeezed into smaller areas in a humanitarian disaster while being pounded by Israeli airstrikes





Israel's War on Gaza Continues Amid Growing ConcernsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Turkey as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East rise due to Israel's war on Gaza.

Israeli Offensive in Gaza: One of the Deadliest and Most Destructive in HistoryExperts say that the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has caused immense destruction and loss of life, is one of the deadliest and most destructive in history. The offensive has surpassed the destruction caused in Syria's Aleppo, Ukraine's Mariupol, and the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. The Israeli military has not provided much information about the types of bombs and artillery used, but experts believe that the majority of bombs dropped in Gaza are made in the U.S. These include powerful 'bunker-busters' that have caused significant casualties in densely populated areas. With the Palestinian death toll nearing 20,000, the international community is urging for a cease-fire.

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza as War ContinuesIsraeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as fighting raged across the tiny enclave a day after Israel’s prime minister said the war will continue for “many more months,” resisting international calls for a cease-fire.

U.S. Defense Secretary to Urge Israel to End Combat Operations in GazaU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether the U.S. can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

Palestinians Celebrate by Destroyed Israeli Tank, Hamas Kidnaps Israeli CitizenPalestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the southern Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. Hamas militants transport Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border.

Biden Administration Approves Immediate Arms Sale to IsraelThe Biden administration bypasses Congress to approve an immediate arms sale to Israel, citing the urgency of Israel's defensive needs. The sale involves $147.5 million worth of equipment, including explosive rounds, for Israel's ongoing war against Gaza.

