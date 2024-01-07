Marvel Fatigue: Why I'm Not Excited About Echo

I'm a longtime MCU fan, but I'm not really ready for more content right now. It's safe to say I'm experiencing Marvel fatigue, and it's all thanks to the uninspired year of Marvel stories we just had. That's why I'm not really looking forward to Echo, which will premiere on Disney Plus next week. Just like I wasn't that excited about What If…? season 2, though the show turned out to be a big surprise. I started it with the expectation that I would just stop if I wasn't having fun.
But What If…? Season 2 turned out to be more interesting than plenty of other MCU stories of 2023. I have the same mindset going into Echo. I'm not really looking forward to this story, which will be released in its entirety on January 9th. However, there is one exciting thing we can look forward to in Echo: A one-shot battle scene that's some six minutes long. Just for that, I'll tune in to see what happens in this one. Mind you, some big spoilers follow below, considering who might be involved in that fight sequence. Echo director Sydney Freeland talked to TV Insider about the sho
