Get Ready for Your First 5K with Runner’s World+ Training Plans

Has the start of a new year got you thinking it’s time to tackle your first running race? That’s great, because there’s never a better time to run your first 5K than now. Running your first 5K is 100 percent achievable, regardless of your fitness level, as long as you have patience, persistence, and motivation. Of course, it also helps to have a good training plan to follow. Lucky for you, we’ve got just the program to get you off the couch and smiling as you cross the 5K finish line.

Runner’s World+ 5K Training PlansOur Runner’s World 5K Training Plans are designed to help you crush your first race or finally break a time-based goal. These are our four most popular plans, and each are eight to 10 weeks of training. Runner’s World+ members get access to these ultimate 5K training guides (along with half marathon, 10K, and marathon plans... plus other great membership perks!





