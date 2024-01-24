Nikki Haley Sets Her Sights on South Carolina

For weeks, Nikki Haley and her allies have said she was ready to take on Donald Trump-- and prove she has the momentum with Republicans to keep fighting him for the party's presidential nomination. With Haley's endorsement from the state's popular governor, Chris Sununu, and its higher proportion of college-educated and independent voters, the state was seen as the most favorable early battleground for her against the former president after she finished a distant third in Iowa.

New Hampshire polls found Haley had some reason for optimism, with 538's polling average showing her gaining notable ground with voters since December. Still, Trump's own support has also increased and they headed into primary day with Haley still trailing by double digit





