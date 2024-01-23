Office Buildings in San Antonio Empty as Remote Work Increases

Office buildings across San Antonio emptied in 2023, with the market’s vacancy rate soaring to its highest point in the past decade as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward more employees working remotely part time or full time. It also sped up a “flight to quality,” in which companies seek to lease the newest, fanciest offices near amenities such as restaurants, coffee shops and gyms as they try to convince employees to return to their desks, brokers say.
The vacancy rate at office buildings across the San Antonio area was 18.7% in the fourth quarter, up from 13.5% during the same three-month period in 2019, according to CBRE Group Inc., a real estate services and investment company. The last time the rate was higher was in 2013, when it was 19.1%. That figure may not tell the whole story, as the availability rate, which includes space that tenants are subleasing, was 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Still, vacancy rates were several percentage points higher in Austin, Houston and Dallas. “It was expected,” said Amber Austin, a vice president in CBRE’s San Antonio offic
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »
San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte Charged with DWISan Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte, who replaced a council member involved in a DWI incident, has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte was arrested after driving erratically and exhibiting signs of intoxication. He admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Co-founder of San Antonio charter school resignsAsia Klekowicz, co-founder of The Gathering Place, a charter school in San Antonio, has announced her resignation as CEO and superintendent. This marks the school's sixth administrative resignation in four months.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Small Group Marches on Despite Cancellation of Martin Luther King Jr. March in San AntonioA small group of marchers in San Antonio continued their annual tradition of marching on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, despite the cancellation of the city's official march due to freezing precipitation. Participants made their way on MLK Drive, singing and waving to passing cars, determined to honor the civil rights leader.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »