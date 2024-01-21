Nikki Haley Responds to Tim Scott's Endorsement of Donald Trump in 2024 Presidential Race

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is shaking off the fact that Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, gave his official endorsement to Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential race on Friday. This past November, Scott announced during a Fox News interview that he was suspending his 2024 presidential campaign. 'When I go back to Iowa it will not be as a presidential candidate,' he said. 'I am suspending my campaign.

I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me: 'Not now Tim.' Speaking to Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Saturday morning, Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, said the senator will now have to 'live with decision.' Scott gave his much-anticipated endorsement to Trump during a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday night. Cavuto also noted that Haley appointed Scott to the Senate—in order to fill a vacancy left by Jim DeMint's retirement—and asked if she was 'surprised or disappointed' by his endorsement. 'South Carolina is a bloodsport





