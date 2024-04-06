Michael Busch shines in Cubs' game against Dodgers

Michael Busch , acquired by the Chicago Cubs in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers , had a strong performance in their game against the Dodgers. He walked, scored a run, and hit his first home run with the Cubs.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Busch's consistency and expects him to improve as he gets more comfortable in the league.

