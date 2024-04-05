Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Hits Double and Homers in Loss to Cubs

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits a double during the first inning of their game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Ohtani also homered in the Dodgers ’ 9-7 loss and appears to be seeing the ball well. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)in Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium set off a brief controversy over how the Dodgers retrieved the souvenir ball for Ohtani.

His second home run as a Dodger in the fifth inning on Friday afternoon landed in the Budweiser porch just below the scoreboard down the right field line – and came right back, tossed onto the field as is the tradition with home runs by opposing players at Wrigley Field. “It’s pretty impressive for him to be able to ride that ball out down below the zone,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the first-pitch changeup from Kyle Hendricks. “(Cody) Bellinger does that really well to

Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Double Homer Chicago Cubs Controversy Souvenir Ball Impressive Performance Dave Roberts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers debut feels like a breath of fresh air, for Shohei OhtaniOctober baseball once felt like a distant goal for Shohei Ohtani. Suddenly, after just one game with his new team, he had to sense how close it was.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Fans Who Caught Shohei Ohtani’s First Dodgers Homer Disappointed in Treatment From StaffThe fans who caught Shohei Ohtani's first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers said they were disappointed with how they were treated by stadium staff in the aftermath.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run lands in fan controversyAmbar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. “I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dodgers Fan Says Team Pressured Her Into Giving Up Shohei Ohtani Home Run BallThe Dodgers fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's home run on Wednesday night is now upset with her favorite team ... claiming officials from the org pressured her into giving it up for a low-ball offer.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani focused on swing after quiet, yet productive, opening week with DodgersShohei Ohtani has produced three doubles and three RBIs for the Dodgers, but he has admittedly looked somewhat out of sync with his swing.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani hits his first home run for Dodgers in sweep of GiantsShohei Ohtani's mammoth home run is the highlight as Dodgers complete three-game sweep of the Giants.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »