Country Musician Colt Ford in Critical Condition After Heart Attack

Country musician Colt Ford is in ' critical condition ' after suffering a heart attack following a performance on Thursday in Gilbert , Arizona . Ford, 54, had recently played a show at Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row, his representative said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. Ford's representative added, 'He is currently in stable, but critical condition in the ICU.' The 'Slow Ride' singer is in the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona .

Ford was scheduled to perform at the Star of the Desert Arena in Primm, Nevada, on Friday night. Along with several No. 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s 'Dirt Road Anthem,' which has garnered over 927 million worldwide stream

Colt Ford Heart Attack Critical Condition Country Musician Performance Gilbert Arizona

