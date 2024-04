Chicago Cubs Beat Los Angeles Dodgers in Series Opener

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field . Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a home run in the second inning, and catcher Yan Gomes had a single in the sixth inning.

Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay delivered a strong performance, and second baseman Nico Hoerner reached third base in the sixth inning.

