Former Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Reveals Why He Left Documentary Mid-Filming

Former Nickelodeon host Marc Summers revealed that he left "Quiet on Set" mid-filming after learning that the series was about Dan Schneider and Brian Peck —neither of whom he says he ever met. Summers explained on a radio show that he was not informed about the true nature of the documentary and was shown a video that he found inappropriate for Nickelodeon .

In the episode, Summers reflected on his time at the network, stating that Nickelodeon was focused on entertainment rather than education.

Nickelodeon Marc Summers Quiet On Set Documentary Dan Schneider Brian Peck Entertainment Education

