Lost Holiday Traditions

Many of the holiday traditions we hold today stem from celebrations our ancestors held. And some traditions have all been lost.Black Friday used to be an important, one-day shopping ritual. People lined up before dawn outside of stores and eagerly waited for the doors to open. The sale prices were only valid for that day, and quantities were limited. Some shoppers burst into the store as soon as it opened. Online shopping forever altered the decades-long ritual.

Sale prices are available at different times throughout the season, and there's really no need to shiver outside a store and then battle like a Gladiator over a Furby. The ancients also had traditions surrounding their celebrations. Many of these traditions were far longer-lasting than Black Friday and persisted for hundreds if not thousands of years. But eventually, many of them came to an end., an annual festival that was a street party/religious event mash-up was introduced. Egypt was known for having many state holidays and festivals, but one in particular lasted for more than a millennium





DiscoverMag » / 🏆 459. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exploring the Taste of Fictional DrinksWe have teamed up with cocktail-designer Zoe Burgess to investigate the taste of fictional drinks from popular books and movies.

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

Exploring the Role of Nervous System in CancerResearchers have started to investigate the relationship between tumors and nerves in various types of cancers, believing it to be crucial in the fight against cancer.

Source: USATODAYhealth - 🏆 706. / 51 Read more »

Exploring Sodium and Potassium Ion Movement within CellsA research led by Yamuna Krishnan's lab at UChicago has unveiled the intricacies of sodium and potassium ion movements within cellular compartments, enhancing our understanding of how cells deal with salt stress.

Source: NatureBiotech - 🏆 231. / 63 Read more »

The Need for More Protections in the Constitution“If amendments come along not too infrequently, and if the political climate for bringing them to a vote can change over time,” writes MonicaLewinsky, “Why not give it a shot?” Click the image for six proposed amendments:

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

The Role of Frugality in American CultureWhen it comes to frugality, cooking with stale bread, cheese rinds, and dried beans is a start—but in this economy, there are better ways to think about solving food insecurity and poverty.

Source: SAVEURMAG - 🏆 115. / 63 Read more »

What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome and How Does It Affect You?Learn about holiday heart syndrome, a condition caused by excessive alcohol consumption during the holiday season that can lead to an irregular heartbeat. Find out more about atrial fibrillation and its effects on the heart's ability to distribute blood throughout the body.

Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »