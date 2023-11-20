Exploring the Role of Nervous System in Cancer

Mood and depression swings often accompany a cancer diagnosis ‒ and not just because patients are facing their own mortality. And when surgeons like Ed Steger's slice out tumors, they often find nerves running through the middle or crisscrossed through clumps of cancerous cells. It's only in recent years, however, that a small number of researchers have begun to explore the role the nervous system plays in many types of cancers.

These researchers believe understanding the interplay between tumors and nerves will be essential in winning the war on cancer





