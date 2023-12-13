What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome and How Does It Affect You?

During parties and family gatherings around the holiday season, it's possible you—or someone else in attendance—could experience holiday heart syndrome. Essentially, it's a condition brought on by excessive alcohol consumption that can lead to an irregular heartbeat. This condition, also known as atrial fibrillation (AFib), occurs when the upper chambers of the heart pump blood too quickly, disrupting the heart's ability to distribute blood throughout the body.

If you plan on celebrating with a few glasses of wine during the festive season, here's what you need to know about holiday heart syndrome





