Exploring Sodium and Potassium Ion Movement within Cells

Krishnan’s research embraces an interdisciplinary approach as it seeks to explore the movement of sodium and potassium ion movement within the cell. Potato chips, electrolytes after a workout, the taste of our tears: How do the compartments of our cells work when there’s salt around?, has unveiled the previously unknown intricacies of sodium and potassium ion movements within cellular compartments, or organelles, elevating our understanding of how cells grapple with salt stress.

The Krishnan Group is an organic chemistry lab led by Yamuna Krishnan, professor of chemistry at UChicago., Krishnan said, “All of biology, and I would argue, all of life—plants, us, everything—revolves around maintaining the sodium and potassium levels across the cell membrane; otherwise, cells won’t survive.” Junyi Zou, the post-doc in Krishnan’s lab responsible for the investigation of sodium ions within cell organelles, said, “My work really makes an advance that now we can look at an organelle-specific sodium protein, the function of it, and combine it with our existing knowledge about this protei





NatureBiotech » / 🏆 231. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electrodes with hollow nanotubes improve performance of potassium-ion batteriesResearchers who are working to find alternatives to lithium-ion batteries have turned their attention to potassium-ion batteries.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

20 Best Potassium-Rich Foods You Can EatYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

Unprecedented artificial potassium channels better mimic those of electric eelsBiological potassium ion channels allow selective permeation of larger K+ (ionic radius of 1.3 Å) over smaller Na+ (1.0 Å) with selectivity ratio over 1,000-fold. For decades, scientists have long sought to mimic these marvels in artificial systems, but have fallen far short of matching the exquisite ion discrimination of natural protein channels.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Examining the synergistic roles of platinum nanoparticles and sodium ions within beta zeolitesOrganic N-alkyl amines are important chemical products and intermediate with wide applications in the fields of daily chemicals, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, surfactants, and life sciences. The C–N bonds formed by alkylating reagents (halocarbons, metal halides, etc.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

How Can Determinists Believe in Free Will?Nikhil Krishnan reviews “Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will,” by Robert M. Sapolsky.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

20 Healthy Salty Snacks That Are Low in SodiumDiscover 20 healthy salty snacks that are low in sodium and packed with nutritional benefits. From homemade potato chips to savory muffins and granola, these snacks are delicious and good for you.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »