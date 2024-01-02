Learning to Uncork a Bottle of Wine

One of the most valuable things I learned in college was how to uncork a bottle of wine. But it was a lesson that happened at great expense — my utter humiliation. Sophomore year. First off-campus apartment. Found a roommate who was, refreshingly, enrolled at the local community college and not at stressed-out Cal like me. One evening in our kitchen, I admitted that I didn’t know how to use a corkscrew bottle opener. She laughed in my face — chortled with glee, more like it.

“You don’t?” How the hell should I? I was just 19. There were no courses available for this task in the UC apparatus at the time — at least that I was aware of. Chastened, I realized that nearly every time I'd been around wine it was boxed or in twist-cap form. Anytime a bottle required uncorking, someone capable was usually nearby to handle it. My roomie set out to teach me. I failed a lot at first. A couple of times my fingers got pinched in the corkscrew opener’s arms, cut open and ble





