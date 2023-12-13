Large Number of Principals Quitting Jobs Amidst Teacher Burnout and Staff Shortages

An unusually large number of K-12 principals have recently quit their jobs as schools across the country struggle with teacher burnout, student learning loss and staff shortages. The most recent estimates from the National Center for Education Statistics show 1 in 5 principals stepped down between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. Besides those who moved to other campuses or administrative roles, 11.2% of public school principals and 9.

7% of private school principals left education entirely. That’s up significantly from the 9.8% of public school principals who abandoned the industry between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years, according to the center, which is part of the Department of Education. The rate of public school principals quitting education last hit 11% in the federal estimate between the 2011-12 and 2012-13 academic year





WashTimes » / 🏆 235. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Large pro-Palestinian rally in London draws 300,000 peopleAround 300,000 people turned out for a large pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday as police arrested scores of counter-protesters for attempting to confront the marchers.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

The Rise of AI Search: How Large Language Models are Changing Online SearchToday, the online search is being flipped on its head. Thanks to the magic of (LLMs), we have a better alternative for finding information: large language models Instead of drowning in a sea of blue links that often lead to a maze of irrelevant content, now we have a one-stop . chat box It can tackle all our hefty queries with highly relevant and comprehensive AI-generated answers. That's the face of AI Search today. And it’s becoming our new normal. If you're hustling online, you might wonder: how will this shift mess with your organic traffic? Better yet, how can you take advantage of it without being disrupted? That’s the core we're diving into here. The full scope of AI Search is still a big mystery. Though, we already have something solid to bounce off. First, let’s look at how AI Search stands now (in Q4 of 2023). The Synergy of Large Language Models and Search Engines Until not long ago, the limitations of LLM datasets were a topic of concern. Take ChatGPT as an example - its utility was hampered by a specific cut-off date, making it less reliable for real-time data needs

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Large Crowd Marches in Washington, DC to Denounce Antisemitism and Demand Release of Israeli HostagesA large crowd denouncing antisemitism and demanding Hamas’ release of Israeli hostages filled the National Mall and continued for blocks during the “March for Israel” Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Large Crowd Marches in Washington, D.C. to Show Support for IsraelA large crowd turned out in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for the March for Israel, gathering on the National Mall to show support for Israel, for the hostages to be freed, and to protest antisemitism, which has increased in the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas war began last month.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Large Crowd Marches for Israel in Washington, D.C.A large crowd turned out in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for the March for Israel, gathering on the National Mall to show support for Israel, for the hostages to be freed, and to protest antisemitism, which has increased in the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas war began last month.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Ethical Concerns and Best Practices for Large Language ModelsThis article discusses the ethical concerns around large language models (LLMs) and offers best practices on how to combat them, including bias, hallucinations, privacy issues, and data moats.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »