MIT Researchers Develop Machine Learning Model to Calculate Transition States in Chemical Reactions

During a chemical reaction, molecules gain energy until they reach what's known as the transition state -- a point of no return from which the reaction must proceed. This state is so fleeting that it's nearly impossible to observe it experimentally. The structures of these transition states can be calculated using techniques based on quantum chemistry, but that process is extremely time-consuming.

A team of MIT researchers has now developed an alternative approach, based on machine learning, that can calculate these structures much more quickly -- within a few seconds. Their new model could be used to help chemists design new reactions and catalysts to generate useful products like fuels or drugs, or to model naturally occurring chemical reactions such as those that might have helped to drive the evolution of life on Eart





ScienceDaily » / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MIT Researchers Develop Method to Observe Multiple Molecules in CellsMIT researchers have developed a method that allows them to observe up to seven different molecules at a time, and potentially even more than that. This could help scientists learn more about how cells work and their response to various signals.

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Autofluorescent Compound for Drug-Resistant MalariaResearchers have combined artemisinin and coumarin to develop an autofluorescent compound that allows for precise imaging in live cells and is effective against drug-resistant malaria pathogens. This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in combating drug-resistant malaria.

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Researchers Detect Extremely Energetic Cosmic Ray from Unknown SourceResearchers have detected an extremely energetic cosmic ray from an unknown source in the universe. The detection of a cosmic ray with such high energy is 'exceedingly rare' and the latest discovery, documented in a study published in the journal Science, could shed new light on the origin of these mysterious phenomena.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Researchers Identify Pathogen Behind Mysterious Pet IllnessAs a mysterious and potentially fatal illness has sickened hundreds of dogs across the country and left veterinarians scrambling to monitor pets, researchers may have found a culprit behind the disease.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Researchers Create 108-Billion-Pixel Scan of Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'A team of researchers has created a new 108-billion-pixel scan of Johannes Vermeer's iconic painting, 'Girl with a Pearl Earring.' The scan is in three dimensions and captures every precise brush stroke of the famed Dutch Baroque-period painter. The resolution is 1.3 microns per pixel, which is remarkable.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Secret Project at OpenAI Raises Concerns Among ResearchersReports claim that a top-secret project at OpenAI has alarmed some researchers with its potential to solve intractable problems in a powerful new way. The project, known as Q*, has shown promising results in solving mathematical problems, leading to optimism about its future success. However, the pace of development has raised concerns among researchers focused on AI safety.

Source: WIREDScience - 🏆 385. / 55 Read more »