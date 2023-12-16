Parents Share Funny Experiences with Elf on the Shelf

It may be the most wonderful time of the year if you are a child anticipating gifts and entertainment. But if you’re a parent, every single night between Thanksgiving and Christmas ranks high on the list of things we didn’t realize we had signed up for. Here, some social media’s funniest parents get real about how a little doll in a pointy red hat can supply a great weight of expectation. My 6 year old wanted to tell me something but was adamant she couldn't say it in our house.

'Mommy, I don't think Santa is real but I didn't want to say it in front of Cheeks because it would upset him.' No one told me that when I agreed to elf on the fuckin shelf this year my kids would demand pictures of what it's been up to while they're at their dad's house. That's 50% more work than I agreed to and 100% more than I want. So let me make sure I've got this straight - the elf on the shelf is constantly watching the children to make sure they don't do anything bad.





HuffPostParents » / 🏆 414. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entitled Parent StoriesPeople Are Sharing The Times Their Relatives Were Rude, Entitled, Or Just Plain Stubborn, And It's Such A Hot Mess

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce's Parents to Meet Taylor Swift's Parents at Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl RematchRumors suggest that Travis Kelce's parents will meet Taylor Swift's parents during the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch. The game is highly anticipated as it is the ninth matchup of teams that competed in the previous Super Bowl. Both teams have strong records this season.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Fun Facts About the Christmas Classic ElfTwo decades after its release, there are still things viewers do not know about the modern Christmas classic Elf. The movie stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human who was raised by Santa's elves only to learn of his true family. Elf follows Buddy as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to reunite with his long-lost father, played by James Caan. Elf features some other amazing actors, including Bob Newhart as Buddy's adoptive Papa Elf and Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, a woman who works at the mall's Christmas store on whom Buddy develops a crush. The success of the movie has turned the 2003 release into a perennial holiday classic that is rich for rewatches and offers plenty of quotable lines. There remains an eagerness to learn more fun facts about Elf even after so much time, and the development and production of this movie include many entertaining stories.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

People Share Inexplicably Bizarre and Fever Dream-Like MomentsPeople are sharing their unforgettable and surreal experiences that continue to occupy their thoughts. These stories range from encountering a person dressed as a chicken to coming across a mini horse wearing cowboy attire. The shared moments are both bizarre and amusing.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Bonobos Found to Share Resources and Cooperate Across Group BoundariesA study finds that bonobos, like humans, share resources and cooperate with individuals from other social groups, even when there is no immediate benefit. This suggests that the ability to cooperate with unrelated individuals may not be unique to humans.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

Truckers share road trip pro tips for the holidaysTruckers with years of experience share their road trip pro tips to make the most of holiday travel.

Source: USATODAY - 🏆 100. / 63 Read more »