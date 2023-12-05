The Impact of Drinking Soda Every Day on Health

The crackle of the ice cubes as you pour it into a glass, the hiss of the fizz, the tickle in your throat as you take that first sip … chances are your mouth is watering just at the thought of it. Though most people are wise to the fact that soda isn’t exactly a nutrient-filled drink, you may be wondering just how much enjoying a soda every day actually affects your health. If you haven’t thought about it, it’s worth considering. After all, it’s the daily habits that affect us the most.

Just how much does drinking soda every day impact health? Keep reading to find out





HuffPostWomen » / 🏆 27. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

For the Denver Indian Center, 'every day is Native American Heritage Day'Angelika Albaladejo joined Denver7 in January 2023 as part of the Scripps News Journalism Journey Initiative aimed at bringing print journalists into the world of TV news.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Veterans deserve VA accountabilityIt’s Veterans Day in America, a day set aside to honor every veteran.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

This picturesque Bay Area town’s new food hall is worth the driveA Point Reyes day trip isn’t complete without oysters, fermented soda floats and vintage shopping.

Source: SFGate - 🏆 534. / 51 Read more »

‘Wonder Years’ star Danica McKellar warns don’t expect a ‘fairy tale’ every day in marriage'The Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar shared her thoughts on the key to a successful relationship. She and husband Scott Sveslosky have been married since 2014.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hamas hostages' families plead for help on Capitol Hill: 'Every day is like eternity'Hostages’ families hold tearful DC press conference — ‘Every day is like an eternity’

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

I criticize my husband every day and I don’t know whyI’m a relationship therapist – the telltale sign your relationship won’t last

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »