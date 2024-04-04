Julia Garner's Journey in Acting and Fantastic Four's Return to the Big Screen

Julia Garner admits she was 'hopeless' and contemplated a future without acting before landing 'Ozark' and John Buscema. The character first appeared alongside the four astronauts-turned-superheroes in 1968 as the lover of Silver Surfer Norrin Radd. Julia Garner joins Madonna on stage after she was set to star in her now-paused biopic. The Fantastic Four will bring the iconic characters back to the big screen following the most recent version, a 2015 remake outside the MCU starring Michael B.

Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell. Previously, two films in 2005 and 2007 launched the foursome into superhero cinema with Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis in the same roles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



people / 🏆 712. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julia Garner Joins The Fantastic Four as Shalla-Bal, the Silver SurferOzark and Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner has joined The Fantastic Four in a major role as Shalla-Bal, who will be operating as the Silver Surfer within the film. Learn more about the Marvel Comics character's history.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Julia Garner Cast as Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four MovieJulia Garner has been cast as Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer, in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Garner's character is the lover of Norrin Radd and eventually becomes a Herald of Galactus. The movie's storyline with the Silver Surfer is yet to be revealed.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Julia Garner to Play Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer in Upcoming Fantastic Four MovieJulia Garner has been cast as Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. She will not be playing the same Silver Surfer as in the previous film, but a different character named Shalla-Bal.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Julia Garner Will Play Silver Surfer in Fantastic FourThe Emmy-winning Ozark star joins Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Matt Shakman's Marvel film.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Julia Garner Joins Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot as Shalla-Bal, the Silver SurferJulia Garner has been cast as the Shalla-Bal incarnation of Silver Surfer in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four reboot. Garner, known for her award-winning performances in Ozark and Inventing Anna, joins a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

'Fantastic Four' Casts Julia Garner as Silver SurferJustin Klawans is a freelance News Writer at Collider, covering film and television news. He is currently a Staff Writer at The Week covering U.S. news, global news and general assignment work, mostly focusing on breaking news and features.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »