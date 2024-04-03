Julia Garner to Play Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer in Upcoming Fantastic Four Movie

Something happens to people when they read casting news from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps because the internet is built on the foundation of “Glenn Danzig would make a great Wolverine,” some simply can’t handle any time a slight swerve in casting. We can take this back to Michael Keaton playing Batman, but it intensifies whenever a metallic-skinned summer sports enthusiast is cast against type. We anticipate another round of that.

Per Deadline, Julia Garner will play the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, and we’re hoping that people can be adults about it. Garner won’t play the same Silver Surfer that Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne played in Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer. She’s not playing the “classic” Surfer, but rather Shalla-Bal, a character who first appeared in Silver Surfer #1 as the longtime love interest of Norin Radd, which remains a perfect name for a character with the moniker “Silver Surfe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheAVClub / 🏆 340. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julia Garner Joins Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot as Shalla-Bal, the Silver SurferJulia Garner has been cast as the Shalla-Bal incarnation of Silver Surfer in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four reboot. Garner, known for her award-winning performances in Ozark and Inventing Anna, joins a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Marvel's The Fantastic Four Movie Casts Silver SurferSean Migalla (he/him) is a non-fiction and fiction writer with a B.A. in Television from Columbia College Chicago.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Fantastic Four Cast: MCU Movie Finds Silver Surfer ActressThe Fantastic Four's cast grew today, as the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has found the actress that will play the Silver Surfer.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

'Fantastic Four' Casts Julia Garner as Silver SurferJustin Klawans is a freelance News Writer at Collider, covering film and television news. He is currently a Staff Writer at The Week covering U.S. news, global news and general assignment work, mostly focusing on breaking news and features.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Julia Garner Will Play Silver Surfer in Fantastic FourThe Emmy-winning Ozark star joins Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Matt Shakman's Marvel film.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver WithersGold appears upbeat at the start of the week, although, the current move higher is already showing signs of slowing. Silver continues to trade lower, testing a well-known level

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »