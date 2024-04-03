Julia Garner Cast as Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie

Marvel Studios has reportedly cast Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Garner will play Shalla-Bal, the lover of Norrin Radd and eventually becomes a Herald of Galactus.

It is unclear how Marvel plans to incorporate this storyline in the movie.

