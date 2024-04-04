Senior Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Man in Northern Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 88-year-old man last seen in northern Colorado. Lee Carter, 88, was last seen leaving the 4600 block of Kiva Drive in Laporte around 4 p.m. Wednesday. His vehicle was seen around 6:40 p.m. near 3500 East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland. Carter is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 174 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and gray pants.

His vehicle is a tan 2005 Toyota Sienna van with Colorado license plate 508ZDE. Carter has cognitive impairment and requires medication, according to CBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-198

