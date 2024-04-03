Julia Garner Joins Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot as Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot has just added another major player. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, as the Shalla-Bal incarnation of Silver Surfer. Garner has won three Emmy Awards for her work as Ruth Langmore on Ozark, as well as a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Anna Delvey on Inventing Anna.

Garner will join a The Fantastic Four cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch

