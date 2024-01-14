Israel Declares War on Hamas Following Cross-Border Attack

Israel declared war in response to Hamas' unprecedented cross-border attack on Oct. 7, resulting in the death of 1,200 people and the hostage-taking of 250 others. The war is the longest and deadliest between Israel and the Palestinians, with no signs of ending. Israel aims to crush Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages. However, after three months of intense airstrikes and a ground offensive, Hamas remains intact and the hostages are still in captivity.

The Israeli military predicts that the war will continue until 2024





Bethlehem's Christmas Celebrations Canceled Due to Israel-Hamas WarThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus looks like a ghost town on Christmas Eve, with celebrations in Bethlehem called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel Targets Hamas Leaders in Lebanon, Risking Wider WarWhen a pair of drone-fired missiles slammed into an apartment building in south Beirut on Tuesday, killing a top militant leader and his lieutenants, it appeared to mark a shift in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Israel's War on Gaza Continues Amid Growing ConcernsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Turkey as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East rise due to Israel's war on Gaza.

Senior Hamas leader killed in attack in BeirutHamas says one of its senior leaders, Saleh Al-Arouri, has been killed in an attack in Beirut. The attack raises fears of escalation in the region. Two other leaders from Hamas' military wing were also killed. The area targeted is a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Biden Administration Approves Immediate Arms Sale to IsraelThe Biden administration bypasses Congress to approve an immediate arms sale to Israel, citing the urgency of Israel's defensive needs. The sale involves $147.5 million worth of equipment, including explosive rounds, for Israel's ongoing war against Gaza.

Palestinians Celebrate by Destroyed Israeli Tank, Hamas Kidnaps Israeli CitizenPalestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the southern Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. Hamas militants transport Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border.

