Israel Targets Hamas Leaders in Lebanon, Risking Wider War

When a pair of drone-fired missiles slammed into an apartment building in south Beirut on Tuesday, killing a top militant leader and his lieutenants, it appeared to mark a shift in Israel’s war against Hamas. For three months, Israel has pressed a full-scale military invasion of Gaza, leveling much of the Strip and killing more than 22,000 people in its pursuit of the militants who planned and carried out the attacks on Israel.

To date, it had not acted on another stated war aim: targeting the heads of Hamas “wherever they are.” Now, as the conflict enters its fourth month, Israel has apparently made good on that threat, risking a wider war along its border with Lebanon even as it begins to draw down troops in Gaza for the first time. Military leaders said that the partial withdrawal was possible now that attacks have weakened Hamas in the north and that it would allow thousands of reservists to return home and go back to work





