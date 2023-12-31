Biden Administration Approves Immediate Arms Sale to Israel

Citing 'the urgency of Israel's defensive needs,' the Biden administration on Friday said it would bypass Congress for the second time this month to approve an immediate arms sale to the key Middle East ally as it continues to wage a genocidal war against Gaza. The Associated Press reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified lawmakers of the new emergency determination involving the sale of $147.

5 million in equipment including fuses, charges, and primers for 155mm artillery shells that Israel has already purchased from the United States. The unguided explosive rounds—which Israel is using in heavily populated urban areas—have a 'kill radius' of about 50 meters, with shrapnel able to inflict lethal wounds on people hundreds of meters away. 'The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces,' the State Department explaine





