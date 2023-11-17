Invincible Season 2 Episode 3: This Missive, This Machination! Spoilers Recap

The third episode of Invincible Season 2 follows Mark Grayson as he adjusts to college life and gets called up for an intergalactic mission. Meanwhile, his mom Debbie navigates her grief and confronts Nolan's betrayal. The episode also features the return of Allenthe Alien and drama with the Guardians of the Globe.

