Airfares Drop for Holiday Travel Season

Americans are catching a break on the cost of flying for the busy holiday travel season. Airfares were down more than 13% last month compared to a year ago, according to Consumer Price Index data. Flights are also modestly less pricey than just before the pandemic, with airfares some 5% lower than they were in October 2019. Domestic, roundtrip airfares around Thanksgiving are $266 on average, down about 10% compared to a year prior, according to travel booking site Hopper.

'Prices are significantly lower' this year, Hopper spokesperson Lindsay Schwimer told CBS MoneyWatch. To be sure, it's late in the game to book Thanksgiving travel. The best time to get deals on airfare is typically six to eight weeks ahead of the travel date, according to experts. 'For Thanksgiving, it's the last minute. But if you're flexible with your destination and dates, travelers can find some really good last minute deals,' Schwimer said.

