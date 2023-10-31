Amazon Shoppers Warned of Scams During Holiday Season

It’s a Prime time for scams. If you’re an Amazon shopper, then you’re a target for scammers, unfortunately —especially as we head into Black Friday and the busy holiday shopping season. And the retail giant has been warning customers to be wary of bad actors trying to hack into their Amazon accounts through scam emails, calls and texts. “With peak shopping seasons … there’s an increased risk consumers may be impacted by fraud,” an Amazon spokesperson told MarketWatch.

Specifically, the rep said to be on the lookout for two types of scams, both of which are far more prevalent in the second half of the year as we get into the November and December holidays

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARİETY: Black Friday 2022: Best Amazon Black Friday DealsFrom Apple Airpods to Bose headphones, here are the best Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon .

Source: Variety | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Black Friday Shoppers Likely to Scale BackRetailers thrive on tantalizing shoppers ahead of the post-Thanksgiving event, keeping them guessing about how exactly the experience will unfold.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

AXİOS: Shoppers plan to treat themselves during Black Friday sales Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales aren't just about shopping for holiday gifts but buying for themselves and their household.

Source: axios | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Walmart's Black Friday sale has 60% off a Eufy self-emptying robot vacuumShop this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

REFİNERY29: The Early Amazon Black Friday Deals To Look Out For — They’re Too GoodWe've highlighted some of the best early Black Friday deals across all major categories on Amazon .com.

Source: Refinery29 | Read more »