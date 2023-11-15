Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday Event

Medik8’s Black Friday sale is always one of the greatest Black Friday beauty sales around, and in 2023 we’re hoping for it to be the biggest one yet. While the official Medik8 sale is yet to commence, we have spotted a pre-Black Friday event that's worth your attention. Medik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale – and, yes, this includes the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale.

So, if you need to get your retinol fix before Black Friday starts, snap this early deal up now.Was there a Medik8 Black Friday sale last year? It’s fair to say the Medik8 hype is valid, which is why its Black Friday sale is one that every Red beauty editor marks in their diary. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount – spanning across its entire range of moisturisers, cleansers, serums and, thankfully, its iconic retinoid formulas. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event, but we’re keeping our fingers crosse

