The Importance of Feminist Journalism in Public Discourse

Feminist journalism is essential to public discourse. It is essential to political debate. And it absolutely essential to free and fair democracy. Explore more at Women in politics and news media are frequently made the target of attacks, threats and harassment. These efforts have one goal: to drive women out of the public space.

(Courtesy of the IWMF) closure of the website Jezebel columnist Moira Donegan zeroed in on the power of community fostered by feminist media, deeming it “more essential than ever in our current moment of abortion bans and anti-feminist backlash.”. certainly recognized this: The magazine’s inaugural issue in 1972 featured more than 50 influential women who signed a petition “We Have Had Abortions” (at great personal risk, too, given abortion was outlawed in most states at the time). that this petition “changed the course of the abortion rights movement” because it shined a light on that which had been invisible—the women who had abortions and the benefit to their live

