Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Prepares for Busiest Winter Holiday Travel Season

With Thanksgiving just a week away, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is preparing for its busiest winter holiday travel season ever. The airport expects to see over 7.4 million customers this winter, a 6.4% increase from last year. The Sundays before and after Thanksgiving are predicted to be the busiest days, with over 241,000 and 249,000 customers respectively. The airport also anticipates a busy period surrounding Christmas and New Years, with 4.5 million travelers expected from Dec.

14 to Jan. 2. Dec. 22 is projected to be the busiest travel day with 245,000 customers

