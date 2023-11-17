Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Prepares for Busiest Winter Holiday Travel Season

With Thanksgiving just a week away, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is preparing for its busiest winter holiday travel season ever. The airport expects to see over 7.4 million customers this winter, a 6.4% increase from last year. The Sundays before and after Thanksgiving are predicted to be the busiest days, with over 241,000 and 249,000 customers respectively. The airport also anticipates a busy period surrounding Christmas and New Years, with 4.5 million travelers expected from Dec.
14 to Jan. 2. Dec. 22 is projected to be the busiest travel day with 245,000 customers
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
STARTELEGRAM: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood Health Center in Fort WorthCity officials and dignitaries participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood Health Center in Fort Worth. Residents of the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood face long travel times to access affordable healthcare.
Source: startelegram | Read more »
STARTELEGRAM: Fort Worth's Frontier Centennial and 'A Century of Negro Progress'Fort Worth's Frontier Centennial in 1936 celebrated Texas history, while a smaller event called 'A Century of Negro Progress' highlighted African American history. The Frontier Centennial overshadowed the latter event, which is not well-known today.
Source: startelegram | Read more »
Source: dallasnews | Read more »
Source: dallas_observer | Read more »
Source: dallasnews | Read more »
Source: dallas_observer | Read more »