Season 6 of 'The Crown' Begins in Paris, Focusing on Princess Diana's Death

Season 6 of “The Crown” begins in Paris, the city of Princess Diana’s death. It’s night and the sidewalks are empty, save for a man walking his dog near the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. Suddenly a Mercedes flies by. Several motorbikes follow. A crash can be heard, followed by the distant sound of a car horn blaring, which then blends subtly into the notes of the show’s opening title music.

It’s an unexpectedly elegant choice from a show that has, creatively and thematically, preferred the more straightforwardly pedestrian. The first four episodes of the final season, which Netflix is releasing in two parts, focus on the lead-up to that fateful moment in the summer of 1997. The core ensemble from Season 5 returns: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, who would spend much of her final summer on a yacht in the Mediterranean as a guest of Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw

United States Headlines Read more: CHİCAGOTRİBUNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAVCLUB: The Crown's portrayal of Princess Diana The Crown 's depiction of Princess Diana in its latest season has been criticized for focusing too much on her divorce drama and not showcasing her charm and impact on the world.

Source: TheAVClub | Read more »

CARSCOOP: Toyota expands Crown lineup with 2025 Crown Signia SUVToyota is introducing the 2025 Crown Signia SUV, a mid-size SUV that will provide a more luxurious experience compared to other Toyota models. It will effectively replace the Venza in Toyota's lineup.

Source: Carscoop | Read more »

PAGESİX: Prince Harry Refuses to Watch New Season of "The Crown" Due to Sensitive Scenes of Princess Diana's DeathPrince Harry refuses to watch the new season of " The Crown ," which features the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana . The final season portrays the last days of Diana and her romance with film producer Dodi Fayed, leading up to their deaths in a car crash in Paris . The show also includes Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. Harry's reaction to the news of his mother's death is depicted, with Prince William witnessing the scene.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: The Crown's sixth season to focus on modern British royal familyThe sixth season of ' The Crown ' will conclude the journey that began with Queen Elizabeth's wedding in 1947 and will cover a drama-filled storyline from the modern British royal family. Season Five depicted events between 1992 and 1997, including Princess Diana 's divorce and Queen Elizabeth's 'annus horribilis'. The highly anticipated final season will be released in two parts on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Nyad: A Biographical Sports Film About Diana Nyad's Record-Breaking SwimThe 2023 Netflix biographical sports film Nyad tells the true story of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad's 35-year journey to complete a 110-mile swim from Havana to Key West without a shark cage or assistance. It depicts her record-breaking swim in 2013 and the controversies that followed. Starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, and Rhys Ifans.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: The Crown Season Focuses on Queen Elizabeth II's Struggles in the 1990sQueen Elizabeth II faces challenges in keeping up with the times in the 1990s, while the public is fixated on Princess Diana 's troubles. The Crown 's portrayal of the royal family is a mix of slavish royalism and condemnatory sensationalism.

Source: VanityFair | Read more »