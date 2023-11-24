How Black Friday lost its magic

Black Friday has always provided plenty of headlines, both good and bad. In this LiveNOW & Then special, we take a look at how crazy things got over the last few decades before the internet settled everyone down. Black Friday is one of America’s most polarizing "holidays." The day after Thanksgiving, to some, is a day to relax and spend time with family. But for others, it’s a chance to take advantage of sales from stores that are eager to kick-start the shopping season.

For almost 100 years, department stores have showcased their biggest displays on the day after Thanksgiving, hoping to draw crowds. Philadelphia police are "Black Friday" out of their frustration at having to deal with the crowds in the 1960s. The term was later given an accounting slant – the day that retailers hoped to move from the red (loss) to black (profits). The 1980s saw the debut of the "must-have" hot toy of the season, such as the great Cabbage Patch Doll rush of 1983. And as consumer electronics became more popular, TVs and video games were in high demand





