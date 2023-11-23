Selena Gomez Feels No Pressure, Rob Lowe Regrets Look, Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving Plans, and More

Selena Gomez reveals that she doesn't feel any pressure as she is casually dating and doing well. Rob Lowe expresses regret about his appearance in The Go-Go's 'Turn on You' music video. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be spending Thanksgiving together. Daryl Hall obtains a restraining order against John Oates amidst their legal battle. Hannah Waddingham collaborates with Luke Evans and Leslie Odom Jr. in a new holiday special.

Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert recreate iconic moments from 'Mean Girls'. Taylor Swift's choreographer, Mandy Moore, shares her reaction to working on the 'Eras' tour and Swelce! Erin Andrews gets emotional while recalling the moment she was secretly videotaped. Matt Rife responds to backlash from his Netflix special by sharing a link to 'Special Needs Helmets'. Thelma and Louise star calls for a cease-fire in the Middle East and faces criticism for comments perceived as directing hate towards Jews





etnow » / 🏆 696. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift defeats Taylor Swift, also everybody else, with sales for 1989 (Taylor's Version)As with each (Taylor's Version) to date, the new version of 1989 has eclipsed the sales of the original

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Selena Gomez 'concerned' Taylor Swift is 'moving too fast' with Travis Kelce: sourceTaylor Swift spotted in Chiefs’ suite with Brittany and Jackson Mahomes

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes have star-studded NYC night outTaylor Swift has night out with Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes in NYC as Travis Kelce plays in Germany

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Taylor Swift Steps Out With Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Brittany MahomesSwift and her girl group were spotted out in New York City on Friday night.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift Has Girls Night With Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner And Gigi HadidFrancesca Gariano is a New York City-based freelance journalist reporting on culture, entertainment, beauty, lifestyle and wellness. She is a freelance contributor to TODAY.com, where she covers pop culture and breaking news.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and More Embarked on an Epic Girls’ Night OutTalk about a star-studded outing.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »