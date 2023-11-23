Selena Gomez Feels No Pressure, Rob Lowe Regrets Look, Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving Plans, and More

Selena Gomez reveals that she doesn't feel any pressure as she is casually dating and doing well. Rob Lowe expresses regret about his appearance in The Go-Go's 'Turn on You' music video. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be spending Thanksgiving together. Daryl Hall obtains a restraining order against John Oates amidst their legal battle. Hannah Waddingham collaborates with Luke Evans and Leslie Odom Jr. in a new holiday special.
Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert recreate iconic moments from 'Mean Girls'. Taylor Swift's choreographer, Mandy Moore, shares her reaction to working on the 'Eras' tour and Swelce! Erin Andrews gets emotional while recalling the moment she was secretly videotaped. Matt Rife responds to backlash from his Netflix special by sharing a link to 'Special Needs Helmets'. Thelma and Louise star calls for a cease-fire in the Middle East and faces criticism for comments perceived as directing hate towards Jews
