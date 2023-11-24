Breadcrumbing: Throwing Romantic Hope Crumbs

Breadcrumbers often want to seek attention from their partners and appear cool to their friends. Breadcrumbing takes its name from the Grimm Brothers story of Hansel and Gretel — two children who in escaping from their wicked stepmother, dropped breadcrumbs on the floor in the hope that they could follow them home at a later time. Yet when they looked for the breadcrumbs to guide them home, they had vanished.

In a dating or relationship context, breadcrumbing means throwing crumbs of hope to an admirer, despite having no romantic interest in them. In such a situation, the breadcrumbs of romantic hope disappear. Typically, breadcrumbers send mixed signals to potential admirers, varying between overwhelming passion followed suddenly by remoteness. In a recent study, Vivek Khattar, Shreya Upadhyay, and Raúl Navarro set out to investigate breadcrumbing behavior. They carried out focus group discussions with nine participants aged between 18 and 35. Participants were included only if they had experienced breadcrumbing in dating or in a relationship during the last year (Khattar V., Upadhyay S, & Navarro, R., 2023





