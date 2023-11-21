Retailers Boost Security Measures Ahead of Black Friday

Retailers across the country are increasing security measures ahead of Black Friday to prevent theft and protect their businesses. Major retailers like Target and Walgreens are removing high-value items from store shelves and replacing them with tester samples. Other measures include self-serving locking cabinets, tethering items to steel cables, and using smart shopping carts with sensors to detect items customers are picking and paying for.





dcexaminer » / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Friday 2022: Best Amazon Black Friday DealsFrom Apple Airpods to Bose headphones, here are the best Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon.

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

Retailers Offer Higher Early Black Friday Discounts Amid Concerns of Weaker Holiday DemandEarly Black Friday discounts were far higher this October compared to prior years, signaling retailers are concerned that demand could be tepid during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

What time do Black Friday deals start at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers?Holiday shopping starts well ahead of November 24th, aka Black Friday. Many retailers have already rolled out early deals online, but here’s when the official sales start.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Walmart's Black Friday sale has 60% off a Eufy self-emptying robot vacuumShop this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Black Friday 2023: Here are 7 predictions for this year’s salesHere's what we think you can expect from retailers for Black Friday 2023.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »