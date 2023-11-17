Retailers Offer Higher Early Black Friday Discounts Amid Concerns of Weaker Holiday Demand

Early Black Friday discounts were far higher this October compared to prior years, signaling retailers are concerned that demand could be tepid during the crucial holiday shopping season. Promotions across a range of categories, including apparel, appliances and computers, were significantly higher last month than in 2021 and 2022, data from Adobe Analytics show.

For example, the price of apparel online was 9% lower throughout October compared to the beginning of the month, but in 2021 and 2022, it was just 2% and 5% lower, respectively, the data sho

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REDMAGDAİLY: Liberty Announces Early Black Friday Sale with Up to 30% OffLuxury department store Liberty has announced an early Black Friday sale with up to 30% off fashion, homeware, jewellery, fabrics, and gifts, as well as 20% off beauty products. Known for its chic selection of luxury brands and highly sought-after advent calendars, Liberty is a popular destination for Christmas shopping.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

NYPOST: Shop the Best Early Black Friday Deals on AmazonGet YETI’s Rambler Mug at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Target’s early Black Friday deals are here: Shop the 20 must-have products on sale. The New York Post found deals even more sensational than those offered during July’s Prime Day and October’s Prime Big Deal Days event — so you’ll want to scroll and shop the sales below. Rest assured that the New York Post pulled the best early deals for you to add to your shopping cart now. The Amazon Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display with Alexa is one of the best Amazon Black Friday early tech deals we’ve seen at an impressive 62% off to celebrate gift-buying season. With more than 80,000 acclaimed reviews, it’s a quality, convenience-driven gadget anyone is bound to love. Today, one of the best and most sought-after products is the Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop and, impressively, it’s 25% off for you to steal as an early holiday gift for yourself or a loved one. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are one of the New York Post Shopping readers’ favorites and on sale ahead of Black Friday .

Source: nypost | Read more »

THEAVCLUB: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gaming Deals: The A.V. Club's Holiday Gift GuideThe A.V. Club provides a curated holiday gift guide for gamers, featuring deals on PlayStation 5 consoles and games.

Source: TheAVClub | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale: 30% Off Gift SetsCharlotte Tilbury is offering 30% off gift sets in the run up to Black Friday . This warm-up discount is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping and treat yourself. Shop now to avoid the Black Friday rush.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Boots Black Friday Sale: Amazing Beauty DealsBoots has started its Black Friday sale early, offering incredible beauty deals including a collaboration with Elizabeth Arden. The Premium Beauty Box, worth £116, is now reduced to £48 and includes a full-size Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

NEWSMAX: US Retail Sales Decline in October After Six Months of GainsAmericans cut back on retail spending in October, ending six straight months of gains, though the decline was partly driven by falling prices for both gasoline and cars.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »