Deadly Explosion Near New York-Canadian Border Being Investigated as Traffic Incident

A deadly explosion near the New York-Canadian border after a car went airborne has been referred to Niagara Falls police as a traffic investigation after no explosives or connection to terrorism were found, the FBI said Wednesday night. Two people in the car were killed in the fiery incident on the Rainbow Bridge, which leads into and out of Canada at Niagara Falls, that occurred minutes before 11:30 a.m., officials said. It happened on one of the busiest travel days in the U.S.
as people across the country hit the road for Thanksgiving, and as there was a heightened awareness due to the holiday. The White House closely monitored developments, an official said, and the Department of Homeland Security said it was in touch with Canadian counterparts. “A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified,” the FBI in Buffalo said in a statement. “The matter has been turned over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as a traffic investigation.” One of the people killed was from western New York, Gov
