Enterprise Wrestling Team Finishes as State Runner-Up

A step up and a step closer for the Enterprise boys wrestling team. After coming close to a top-three finish a year ago, the Wildcats broke through at this year’s AHSAA Class 7A State Duals Championship, earning a state runner-up finish Friday night at Bill Harris Arena.

The Wildcats dominated Class 7A, Region 2 rival Smiths Station 38-28 in the semifinals, avenging a semifinal loss from last year, before running out of gas against a talented Huntsville team that repeated as state duals champion with a 56-18 win over Enterprise in the state championship match. “You are always looking to take steps forward and I think we did that this year,” Enterprise head coach Griffin Windham said, noting the Wildcats jumping from fourth place last year to second year this year and also won their first region title. “Obviously, we didn’t finish there at the end, but I was really proud of our guys for the way we came out against Smiths Station. Huntsville is a powerhouse. Hats off to everybody on their staff. They have a great group of kids





