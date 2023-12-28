Washington State Law on Police Accountability Under Scrutiny After Officers Charged in Manuel Ellis Case

A Washington state law aimed at improving police accountability is in the spotlight after three Tacoma officers were charged with the murder and manslaughter of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten, and restrained face-down on a sidewalk. The law, known as Initiative 940, was approved by voters in 2018 and removed a requirement for prosecutors to prove actual malice in order to bring a case against police officers accused of wrongfully using deadly force.

It also established that an independent investigation should be conducted after use of force results in death or great bodily harm





KIRO7Seattle » / 🏆 271. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Attorney Warns Washington of Worsening Housing CrisisA California-based attorney warns that the housing crisis, nightmare tenants, and anti-landlord policies in Washington will worsen as California inspires more extreme policies. The attorney shares a case of a Santa Monica landlord dealing with a nightmare tenant who refuses to leave the apartment. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the post!

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Passes AwayFormer Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at his home in Connecticut. Kissinger, who was born in Germany and became an American citizen, served in the U.S. Army and taught at Harvard University. He was appointed National Security Advisor by President Nixon.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who played a significant role in shaping US foreign policy, has passed away at the age of 100.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100Henry Kissinger, the German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser who served as Secretary of State for two presidents and left his stamp on U.S. foreign policy for decades died Wednesday at the age of 100. LiveNOW from FOX's Andrew Craft is joined by Retired Marines Intelligence Officer Hal Kempfer to discuss Kissinger's life and legacy.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Ohio State's Loss to Michigan Ruins Playoff Hopes11W Roundtable: priestas, chaseabrown__ and Garrick_Hodge digest the aftermath of last weekend's loss to Michigan and look ahead to the postseason.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »