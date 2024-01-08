California Faculty Association Holds Strikes Against California State University

The California Faculty Association (CFA), representing 29 thousand faculty at the 23 campuses of the California State University (CSU), held a series of rolling strikes against the largest public university system in the United States in December. The union has been engaged in contract reopener talks in advance of a full contract battle later this year.

They are demanding a 12 percent pay raise for all faculty, additional raises for the lowest-paid faculty, an extension in paid family leave, gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces, greater support for mental health counseling services, regulation of faculty members' workloads, and reforms in campus policing





