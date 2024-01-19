Virginia lawmakers criticize State Department for not reimbursing nonprofit group aiding Afghan evacuees

Members of Virginia’s congressional delegation on Friday chastised the U.S.

State Department for not reimbursing a nonprofit group that played a vital role in helping Afghan evacuees entering the state in droves in 2021, including transferring patients toNorthern Virginia Emergency Response System, which coordinates the region’s services during mass-casualty events, stepped in with aid for thousands of Afghans during what was a lapse in federal support in the weeks after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Democratic lawmakers After repeated attempts to recoup nearly $700,000 in costs incurred during that period, the State Department has still not paid the nonprofit, states the letter signed by U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner and Reps. Jennifer Wexton, Don Beyer, Abigail Spanberger and Gerry Connolly.“The failure of the State Department and the other federal agencies to make any serious effort to reimburse NVERS for these services is outrageous, and risks disincentivizing community entities nationwide from offering support in future scenarios,” the letter sai





postlocal » / 🏆 327. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Americans Choose Texas and West Virginia for RelocationA study reveals that young Americans, particularly Gen Z adults, are moving more than older generations and are opting for states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own households. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always a great source of information.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

McLean Hamlet: A Shakespeare-Themed Neighborhood in VirginiaThe McLean Hamlet neighborhood in McLean, Virginia, is known for its streets named after Shakespearean themes. Despite the literary theming, residents consider the neighborhood to be a close-knit community. Surrounded by major roads, the neighborhood offers convenient access to Route 267 and Interstate 495.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Winter Weather Advisories Expanded in Virginia and MarylandWinter weather advisories have been expanded to cover Fairfax, Montgomery, and Prince William counties in northwest Virginia and areas of Maryland north and west of Montgomery County. The advisories include much of the region west of Interstate 95 on Saturday, with temperatures near freezing and a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Pedestrians and motorists are advised to use caution on untreated walkways and roads, as icy spots and slick conditions may occur. Freezing temperatures could linger into the afternoon in areas farther north and west.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Irish Police Department's Mistletoe Warning Sparks ControversyAn Irish police department faced backlash on Twitter after posting a warning about consent under the mistletoe. While some criticized the department for trivializing rape, others supported the message. The incident sheds light on the cultural significance of mistletoe during the holiday season.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Washington State Law on Police Accountability Under Scrutiny After Officers Charged in Manuel Ellis CaseA Washington state law aimed at improving police accountability is in the spotlight after three Tacoma officers were charged with the murder and manslaughter of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten, and restrained face-down on a sidewalk. The law, known as Initiative 940, was approved by voters in 2018 and removed a requirement for prosecutors to prove actual malice in order to bring a case against police officers accused of wrongfully using deadly force. It also established that an independent investigation should be conducted after use of force results in death or great bodily harm.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 271. / 63 Read more »

Maine Secretary of State Removes Trump from Presidential Primary BallotMaine’s Democratic secretary of state removes former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide Trump's eligibility.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »